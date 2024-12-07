Introduction

Rozanne Foyer is General Secretary of the Scottish Trade Unions Congress (STUC). She started in this role on 16th of March 2020. Ms.Foyer is the Principal Senior Officer of the STUC who represent their members' aspirations and concerns as workers and as citizens. STUC liaise with and coordinate trade unions across Scotland.

Testimony

Aswell as COVID ‘vaccine’ uptake issues we also hear (again) about harms inflicted on vulnerable populations by government lockdown policies, media propaganda and public ‘health’ advice however this is all permissiable under the guise of ‘COVID.’ The removal of the mask mandate is mentioned as a concern for vulnerable people despite chair of BMA Scotland Dr.Iain Kennedy stating at the inquiry surgical masks are ‘‘useless’’ but this matters not. The cognitive dissonance on display is truly remarkable!

‘‘There was also an issue around the uptake of vaccines among people from ethnic minority communties.’’

‘‘There was disproportionate impacts of people with disabilites and chronic conditions …the mental health impacts of self isolating.’’

‘COVID hit people who were the poorest the worst and it also hit people who were in the most vulnerable groups the worst.’’

‘‘For people who had a disability and were shielding it was particularly difficult they went through isolation but for them there was no end to it.’’

NB: Prolonged isolation kills people.

‘COVID’ police state

Under the guise of a deadly pandemic, the rules must be followed, the people will even enforce them on each other, the police are no longer required because everyone is…‘‘just following orders’’…‘‘for the greater good’’… ‘‘for your health and safety.’’ In Scotland, we are truly on the percipice of something grotesque if this kicks off again in the not too distant future. I wonder how far Ms.Foyer would like the government to go?

‘‘Workers in transport had to police the public’s adherence to guidance.’’

‘‘You had alot of anti-social behaviour reports…sometimes you had alot of people refusing to do the right thing.’’

‘‘There was a real lack of enforcement atound all of the workplace guidance.’’

‘‘It was left to union reps to police and enforce if managers or employers were’nt following the guidance.’’

Mental health impacts

Of course nothing to do with extreme, unethical ‘COVID’ fear propaganda SUPPORTED BY THE UNIONS.…‘‘the pandemic’’ done it. The ‘‘cost of living’’ crisis nothing to do with the £400 billion spent on lockdown? Again SUPPORTED BY THE UNIONS! Those that were resisting both to prevent the following harms and more are still the bad guys.

‘‘The legacy of COVID is still happening.’’

‘‘The levels of deprivation, povery and societal breakdown we are actually dealing with in working class areas has an impact.’’

‘‘COVID was definetely a class issue for those in those lower paid occupations ..they suffered more severely.’’

‘‘Public safety guidance absolutely should have been followed by employers…that non compliance i believe was widespread.’’

‘‘In a pandemic bad employment practises cause loss of life.’’

‘‘Lessons are being learned’’

