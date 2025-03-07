Warning: Contains harrowing details.
Not on the news
Exclusive tour de force highlights compilations for all four main impact hearings thus far conducted at at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry from 24th October 2023 to 28th February 2025. Health and social care, business and welfare, education and certification and justice. There are no mainstream or even ‘alternative’ media articles on the vast majority of this shocking and extremely important evidence. The following stated orally at inquiry or within a witness statement.
1.Health and social care
2.Education and Certification
3.Business and Welfare
4.Justice
One of the biggest travesties of the ‘lockdown era’ for me is how this information has been ignored altogether or relegated and without follows up within the popular pro ‘freedom’/COVID sceptic community for the past 18 months. It beg’s the question what are they hoping to hear from officialdom to expose ‘the pandemic’ narrative if this is insufficient?
"comment if you care." Well, I think people do care but in their own private and usually silent ways.
I certainly care about the underlying causes of this debacle and I have been trying to understand them for a few years and produce proposals for reducing the risk of this happening again. I've found it very frustrating that people don't engage much but that's just the way people are (something that needs to change if we're to avoid a repeat).
Thank you for the effort you've already made.
Get a countrywide/worldwide poster campaign on the go!? Simple posters with hard hitting facts and links to information!? Just today I stuck a poster up and I saw a lady looking at it and doing something----I thought she has ripped it down. While later I passed and poster still there and I reckon she had been taking a photograph as it has a link to ELDERLY DEATHS etc!