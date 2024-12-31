Warning: Contains details of a harrowing nature.

Introduction

Feature length tour de force compilation highlights from the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry Health and Social Care hearings with shocking new footage added from other family members not previously mentioned within my substack. This is an improved version of a recent upload which i have now removed.

‘‘The consultant said to us "More people are dying in homes because they are not allowed to see their loved ones than are dying of COVID".

- Diane Montgomery said at inquiry (from 5mins 33s in footage below) and at Paragraph 77 of statement

Period covered is from 24th October 2023-10th May 2024. The closing statements from these hearings, after 8 months of harrowing testimony can be viewed here.

This is the other side of the ‘pandemic’ laid bare. All of the following policy harms permissable for ‘the greater good’ under the guise of ‘COVID.’

Consistent themes from testimonies:

Neglect (dehydration and starvation)

Relatives concerns fobbed off by officials

Pressured DNRs including forged signatures

Care home residents imprisoned for 14 months

Lockdown adverse effects on children ‘horrendous’

No human rights

Powers of attorney overridden

Families denied visits even at end of life

Isolation more harmful than ‘COVID’

Midazolam use (no consent)

‘‘Many residents had not left their home in over a year… they had been effectively IMPRISONED.’’

- Amber Galbraith KC for Care Home Relatives Scotland

‘‘What hastened her death ..was that loss of contact with her family …a 20 minute visit through glass..is not enough to sustain a relationship.’’’

- Tracey McMillan

Please help share information which just doesn’t get the attention it deserves amongst the mainstream and ‘alternative’ media and associated popular ‘freedom’ personalities given the implications.

This will likely be my final feature length highlights clip from the health and social care hearings.

Have a good new year!