The authors admit this is the only study they know of that has synthesized all the available evidence, including from modelling studies, on NPIs as implemented in the UK. 97 studies on 20 different categories of NPIs as implemented in the UK during the ‘COVID-19 pandemic’, including 3 interventional, 9 observational and 85 modelling studies were analysed.

‘‘Evidence for the effectiveness of individual NPIs as implemented in the UK to control the spread of COVID-19 is weak.’’

I have listed the some of the studies analysed on the main NPIs all but ORDERED by the government to the public as a way of ‘controlling the spread’ as they were ‘following the science.’

Face coverings = No benefit

‘Social’ distancing = No benefit

Contact tracing = No benefit

Dr Ashley Croft

This latest study only further solidifies Dr.Ashley Croft's assessment on the lack of or NO evidence for lockdowns etc back in July 2023 at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry yet he stated it was ‘indisputable’ NPIs contributed to avoidable widespread societal harms. Today, 2025, another 2 years have passed since these remarks and the conclusions remain the same. Lockdowns were criminal.

‘‘The restrictive measures introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in individual, societal and economic harm that was avoidable and that should NOT have occured.’’

Lessons are being learned?

Despite this, on BBC Scotland March 2025 former health secretary Jeane Freeman says future lockdown compliance would ‘depend on the nature of the virus.’

