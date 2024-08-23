You shall not pass

Oh well. Little ol Dave-independent researcher@biologyphenom with a mere 2,600 followers and 90+% of posts covering footage from an official public inquiry is no longer welcome on Elon Musk’s pro freedom platform. I await an explanation if any as to what rule was broken. I suspect nothing more than promoting real truth/s.

Perhaps my recent post to a well known Ivermectin promoting Dr in a challenge to Dr.Yeadon was too hot to handle?

‘‘Ivermectin cannot cure prolonged isolation, medical neglect, no human rights, misuse DNRs, overuse Midazolam.’’ (inserted clip from Scottish COVID inquiry).

Who knows.

Just thought i’d post an update. Remember…the bird is free!