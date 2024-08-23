You shall not pass
Oh well. Little ol Dave-independent researcher@biologyphenom with a mere 2,600 followers and 90+% of posts covering footage from an official public inquiry is no longer welcome on Elon Musk’s pro freedom platform. I await an explanation if any as to what rule was broken. I suspect nothing more than promoting real truth/s.
Perhaps my recent post to a well known Ivermectin promoting Dr in a challenge to Dr.Yeadon was too hot to handle?
‘‘Ivermectin cannot cure prolonged isolation, medical neglect, no human rights, misuse DNRs, overuse Midazolam.’’ (inserted clip from Scottish COVID inquiry).
Who knows.
Just thought i’d post an update. Remember…the bird is free!
That is pretty discouraging and quite frankly insane. The only explanation I can think of is that someone has use a bot farm to report your account with ridiculous claims in every single one of your posts. The platform itself doesn't really care unless someone tells them that they should. If you are having some political influence, it could even be your government doing this.
PS: Still I hope that you are reinstated the sooner the better. You are only covering a public inquiry, this cannot be accepted.
Yep, every hero is having a fit about the fact ivermectin is a pesticide and there is medical literature about it. What’s even funnier is how the supporters compare animal doses ( which are typically once a year) to the hero recommended 40 mgs , for 5 days, or the worst of all prophylactically. You know you’re on target.🎯