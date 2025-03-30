Introduction

Many thanks to

for organising the Scottish people’s COVID inquiry event which allowed family member’s (ignored by politicians and most media in Scotland since October 2023) to share their invaluable yet harrowing experiences during the COVID lockdowns from 2020.

Bill Jolly

‘‘They introduced (‘just in case’ drugs) without my father seeing a doctor. I believe these powerful debilitating drugs were used to confine my father in his room…i fear he was euthanised.’’

‘‘I disputed COVID-19 as cause of death.’’

Pamela Thomas

‘‘My brother was on a ventilator we weren’t allowed to see him. He was dead after a cardiac arrest. My brother had been placed onto a trial. In his medical records i found his signature had been forged.’’

Alison Walker

‘‘When face masks appeared it was another nail in the coffin. She didn’t see anyone smile for two years.’’

‘‘Withdrawing (family contact) from those with dementia is a death sentence.’’

