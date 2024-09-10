Introduction

This is the frst record produced by the ‘‘Every Story Matters’’ team at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry. They cover thousands of experiences that demonstrate the impact of the pandemic on patients, their loved ones, healthcare systems and settings, and key workers within them.

NB: There are thousands more experiences that do not feature in this record.

Overview

32,681 stories were submitted online to the Inquiry from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. This includes 27,670 stories from England, 2,756 from Scotland, 2,451 from Wales and 1,231 from Northern Ireland. The responses to the online form are submitted anonymously.

The responses have been analysed through natural language processing (NLP), which uses machine learning to help organise the data in a meaningful way. A combination of algorithmic analysis and human review is then used to further explore the stories.

Scottish representation

Of all the groups represented within ‘Every story matters’ from Scotland only the Scottish COVID Bereaved and Long COVID Scotland are participants. Astonishingly Care Home Relatives Scotland have not been included. I also did not spot ANY comments within the main 223 page report that were from Scotland. Please leave a comment if you've noted any.

On the introduction to yesterday’s session at the UK COVID inquiry we heard from Caroleanne Stewart who has previously testified at the Scottish COVID inquiry. Ms.Stewart sadly lost TWO loved ones in 2020. Both were subject to severe medical neglect prior to their passing. Further details of her testimony can be read within my substack.

Caroleanne Stewart (Scottish COVID bereaved)

‘‘The hospital consultant told me Caroleanne, Craig didn’t die of COVID, he died as a result of COVID because he couldn’t get seen.’’

The consultant is wrong. Craig died as a result of the unnecessary LOCKDOWN restrictions combined with the over the top political and media fear mongering not ‘COVID’. It’s mind numbing to see this fallacy persist in 2024 and moreso that bereaved family members are not corrected by lawyers and public health officials.

REPORT analysis

Phillipa’s story

She feels hospital neglect was responsible for the death of her 95yo grandmother not COVID. A common theme at the Scottish inquiry.

‘They put COVID-19 down as her death and her death wasn’t COVID-19. Her death was the hospital that killed her.’

NHS war zones

Staff have spoken of seeing significantly less patients than normal during the lockdown periods when the virus was said to be most dangerous.

‘‘Our workload went down incredibly during the pandemic.’’

-Senior NHS doctor in emergency medicine

‘‘Everyone’s clapping with pots and pans and we’re sort of thinking, This is probably the easiest period i’ve ever had in the ambulance service.’’

-NHS Paramedic

Testing for COVID

‘‘Throat swabs for anything would be classed as an infective test even if we were just checking for MRSA.’’

-NHS lab technician

‘‘Everybody was treated as COVID-19 positive regardless of their results. Anybody with a respiratory condition we weren’t taking any chances.’’

-NHS paramedic

DNACPR notices

People with pre-existing comorbidities and the elderly were more prone to having DNACPR orders in place. Familes having power of attorney was irrelevant. Another common theme at the Scottish COVID inquiry.

‘It kind of felt like they were throwing old people away.’

‘The consultant said you can argue if you like..i’ve made a decision.’’

‘‘I said to the hospital you can’t do this without my permisssion, they said we can, because she is over the age of 60.’’

‘‘A DNR was put in place without any communication with family. I said NO and it was totally ignored.’’

‘‘You were pushed into signing a DNACPR notice…he was pushed into it by doctors and nurses 100%.’’

Noors story

‘‘We explicitly said we do not want a DNR FIVE TIMES.’’

Conclusion

This comment sums up my own thoughts in relation to the last 4 years. LOCKDOWNS caused the biggest public health crisis in living memory not ‘COVID.’ Under no circumstances should lockdowns be legitimised which is what is happening at both Scottish and UK public inquiries.

