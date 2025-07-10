Introduction

Kevin Mitchell was the Executive Director of the Care Inspectorate’s Scrutiny and Assurance Directorate since February 2016. The CI looks at the quality of care in Scotland to ensure it meets high standards and employs 600 staff who work across Scotland, specialising in health and social care, early learning and childcare, social work, children’s services, and community justice. Kevin was previously a senior detective officer in Lothian and Borders police.

Testimony highlights

Questions. Dr. Claire Mitchell KC. Scottish COVID Bereaved.

Inspections suspended until 4th May 2020.

Clinical abandonment.

‘‘It was very clear to use we were not allowed to act unilaterally.’’

‘‘Public health Scotland are the experts in infection prevention and control.’’

-Kevin Mitchell.

‘‘Mr. Macaskill described the members of the care home staff as reporting a sense of clinical abandonment with difficulties accessing GPs or GPs refusing to attend care homes.’’

-Dr Claire Mitchell KC

‘‘We weren’t aware (GPs were not going into care homes) prior to the 4th May no.’’

-Kevin Mitchell

Anne’s Law

Questions. Adam Straw KC. John’s Campiagn and Care Rights UK.

CI concerned by visiting restrictions from April 2020.

CI does not deny isolation directly led to deaths.

Window and garden visits were ‘‘allowed.’’

Kevin Mitchell does not seem informed over Anne’s death.

NB: It is stated here Anne did not die from ‘COVID’ yet the law in her name, about to receive Royal Assent legalises the disproven yet harmful IPC protocols that were ultimately responsible for her decline. Families in the future who refuse to submit to public health diktats will be shutt out and even for those that comply with any amount of required protocols visits will be restricted and could be cancelled at any time.

‘‘Anne had dementia but was prevented from receiving visits by her family carers for an EXTENDED period and THAT led to a serious decline in her health and death.’’

‘‘In light of this case and others likes it is there now recogntion that denying visits to essential carers can have SEVERE consequences for people like Anne?’’

-Adam Straw KC

‘‘There is no doubt there was SIGNIFICANT DISTRESS with individuals who were not able to see their loved ones.’’

-Kevin Mitchell

Campbell Duke, husband of Anne statement

DNACPR

Questions. Kate Beattie. Disabled People’s Organisations.

CI denies any knowledge of misuse DNR policy from April 2020.

No CI investigations into DNR policies took place.

‘‘Dr. Macaskill says Scottish Care received reports from care home members that they’d been sent PACKS of blank DNACPR forms without any previous discussion having taken place.’’

‘‘ Inclusion Scotland heard accounts of DNACPR notices being placed on the records of disabled people and care users without notice or consent.’’

-Kate Beattie

‘‘We were not aware or never aware of any blanket policy of the kind you describe.’’

-Kevin Mitchell

Burlington care home, Glasgow

Kevin’s module 6 statement is not yet availabe but as i was searching the database i noted the following within his module 2a statement.

Lots of staff were then off in isolation due to ‘positive’ COVID tests leaving already extremely sick and frail residents, more than half on end of life pathways at risk of expedited death.

Deaths ‘involving’ COVID-19

NRS data covers the first 15 months by individual home.

Why did all residents die ‘involving COVID’ within the first 2 WEEKS of lockdown and none afterwards? There are around 90 residents within Burlington home around 50% are living with dementia. Are we all expected to believe the sudden shock of the following anti-life protocols had nothing to do with it?

Clinical abandonment. No GPs etc.

Prolonged isolation/no family visits.

No human rights.

No advocacy.

Chronic fear.

Distressed by PPE.

Misuse of and even blanket DNACPR.

Note: No care home resident was even tested for ‘COVID’ March-May 2020 all deaths during this period would all be ‘suspected or presumed’ deaths!

It get’s worse. During this time the death certification process was also changed and post mortems were no longer carried out. Also a death from any cause within 28 days of a ‘postive test’ would be also counted as ‘COVID’ death.

Thoughts

The inquiry is mainly focused on untested hospital discharges and lack of disproven yet harmful PPE/IPC protocols and as per many Scottish politicians the CI also support ‘‘Annes Law’’ making sure these policies are followed in future and with the UK wide ‘assisted dying’ bill almost over the line this only further normalises the abnormal and making what was once illegal, legal. ‘Lessons are being learned’.

And of course there was an immediate BBC report of this testimony just not about any of the evidence above. Shame the beeb also not so keen to report on the Scottish COVID inquiry health and social care closing statements from 27-28 Jun 2024 which now occured over 12 months ago!

The ‘spread of the virus’ narrative dominating set’s the stage for pandemic-2 so we can get to do this all over again at some point in future!

How the heck did society get itself in this awful mess especially as we now have so many people ‘speaking out’ with platforms able to reach millions?

