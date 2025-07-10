Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

4 Comments

User's avatar
Dee Dee's avatar
Dee Dee
6h

Is anyone going to be held accountable for these crimes against humanity?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by biologyphenom and others
Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
7h

NHS + CARE INSPECTORATE + POLITICIANS = A SHOWER OF SATANIC EVIL SHIT!?

They knew of the murdering with DNR and did nowt to stop it and then carried on with phase 2 with the MAIMING and MURDERING POISON JABS!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 biologyphenom
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture