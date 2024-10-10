Introduction

If you are familiar with the Scottish COVID-19 Inquiry you will likely have seen most of this footage, but i felt when these particular testimonies from 2023 and 2024 were put together it is astonishing and given the implications, so is the lack of interest shown by the world’s media. If you are NOT familiar with the inquiry then this is a good place to start.

I have added in some new details towards the end of the video with regards to many months of forensic analysis of the testimonies in my substack. The results may suprise you.

The silence is deafening

The UK media want you to watch and discuss the ongoing UK COVID inquiry but no such attention was ever given to the Scottish inquiry, particularly the 27-28 June 2024 health and social care hearings closing statements. Why would that be i wonder? Even 3 BBC employees have powerfully testified at the Scottish inquiry. Sharon Mair (former) and Amanda Burnett (current) and Alison Walker (former).

Equally as stunning, after nearly 12 months there are no articles about any of these testimonies on almost all ‘alternative’ media and lockdown sceptic websites in the UK or even globally.

Please share your thoughts.

Free download link for full video- https://file.io/bnsywpCE5DtY

