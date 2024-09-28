Introduction

A superb interview on all things ‘COVID’ with Professors Neil and Fenton.

I understandably have particular focus on Prof Neil’s comments around the Scottish COVID Inquiry. The world’s only official COVID inquiry to reveal the sheer scale of horrors inflicted by government lockdown policies. To this day the inquiry has been largely ignored by the mainstream media (some early sporadic reporting) and even most of the ‘alternative’ media, with a few exceptions.

Bizarrely, Scottish ‘freedom fighter’ Neil Oliver from Stirling with platforms able to reach millions has chosen to ignore commenting on the bombshell June 27-28 2024 closing statements despite being contacted several times and prior doing some excellent shows on GB News about the Scottish Inquiry.

So what caused ‘with COVID’ mortality?

Inhuman treatment of the elderly DNRs Withdrawal of anti-biotics Crushing isolation Overuse of opioids Ventilators

‘‘Primarilly the elderly and vulnerable had a treatment regime imposed on them which essentially was inhuman…

..Alot of this has come out publicly at the Scottish COVID inquiry.’’

I highly recommend watching the full video and to check out the Professors new book ''Fighting Goliath'' which i purchased yesterday.

and

a follow on substack and on X.

My thanks to Professor Neil for speaking out on this absolutley crucial issue and how the evidence revealled SO FAR in Scotland is damning to the official narrative.

‘‘Iatrogenesis is the causation of a disease, a harmful complication, or other ill effect by any medical activity, including diagnosis, intervention, error, or negligence.’’

