Scottish COVID-19 inquiry| COVID vaccinations
World exclusive compilation of COVID 'vaccine' adverse events testimony.
Several witnesses including a GP have reported serious adverse events from COVID vaccinations. Not covered by the mainstream or even alternative media.
-Serious Adverse Events-Long COVID-Unvaccinated No Problem with COVID-Lack of Informed Consent-Coercion-Unexplained Excess Deaths-
As in other videos, for reasons unknown, the end slide does not display in the video. See below.
End
Links:
Kristin Duncan statement- https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-wt0729-000001.pdf
Susanne Napier statement- https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-wt0472-000001.pdf
Dr Gail Cunningham statement- https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-wt0384-000001.pdf
Your coverage of the inquiry humbles me. So many need to see and understand the implications for such horrendous crimes against their communities by those they elect or trusted. Those people need to be held to account and your work helps expose them. Thank you.
This is going to be one very long and painful waking up for most people if they ever do, there is no angry questions, no angry resentment, just gentle queries from them. They all still seem to think that it was done with good intentions but mistakes were made. It really is most depressing.