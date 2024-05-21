Dr Amy Small worked as GP during the pandemic. Her main focus today was on LONG COVID. A condition she believes she contracted in 2020 despite testing negative for COVID twice. The same also for her husband.

However in this early segment DNACPR orders are discussed.

As we can see hospital admissons in 2020 were the lowest in recorded NHS history.

Long COVID

‘‘I’m one of the lucky ones i’ve been believed all the time.’’

‘‘In the earlier days my belief is that the test weren’t that accurate….as high as 80% false negative rate if you didn’t have a cough.’’

Dr Small self diagnosed Long COVID (despite two negative COVID tests) from information she saw on the internet and social media.

Dr.Small knows other doctors with Long COVID patients who have suffered, strokes, MS and even breast cancer. Patients labelled as Long COVID when in fact they are suffering from other far more serious conditions.

‘‘There were other patients who had lymphoma which produces fever…let’s call it Long COVID.’’

Dr.Small goes onto to highlight the extreme problems now witnessed in relation to psychological health, particularly for teenagers. See statement.

NB: Lockdown consequences NOT the pandemic

‘‘The fallout of this entire pandemic, the psychological aspects is huge..i think we will see the ramifications of this for years to come.’’

In some of her final remarks Dr.Small states it was wrong to tell people to stay at home to protect the NHS.

‘‘People should have been in hospital….i think alot of people became very sick and disabled as a consequence of staying at home to protect the NHS and i think that mantra was wrong.’’

