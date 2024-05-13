NOT ON THE NEWS !

This work is the culmination of months of independent citizen led journalism. By and large these testimonies have either been poorly covered by the mainstream media or ignored altogehter inclusive of the so called alternative media. MSPs have said absolultely nothing !

Scottish ‘freedom fighters’ like James Melville and Neil Oliver with platforms able to reach MILLIONS are also silent. ‘Dr’.John Campell of Youtube fame so far refuses to repost a single clip on social media nor make any videos to inform his 3 million followers.

Credit to TNT Radio for showing an interest. The only alternative media platform that has spoken about many of these harrowing testimonies and the implications with regards to excess deaths during the pandemic.

LOCKDOWN—ISOLATION—MEDICAL NEGLECT—DETERIORATION--ILLEGAL DNRs—NO HUMAN RIGHTS—NO POWER OF ATTORNEY--MIDAZOLAM—

Due to feedback here is the compilation without the music.

Please share whichever clip you prefer as widely as possible.