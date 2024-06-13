Scottish COVID-19 inquiry|revisited|Rachel Holt|Oct 2023
FULL video of the harrowing testimony by lawyer Rachel Holt representing families of children with additional support needs.
-Lockdown-Withdrawal of Healthcare Provision-Suicide Attempts-Record Levels of Anxiety-Record Levels of School Absence-Mask Issues-Life-Long lockdown Harms-
The full uninterrupted and extremely harrowing testimony by Rachel Holt on the opening day session of the Health and Social care Impact hearings at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry from October 23rd 2023.
‘‘In terms of the decisions that the governmnet made their effect on children has been ‘‘horrendous’’. Even during the world wars the schools remained opened.’’
‘‘(According to Children’s Health Scotland) more children remain off school with anxiety than at any other point in time according to their records.’’
‘The Scottish Government’s strategic response to the pandemic caused her previously happy child to attempt to take his own life FIVE TIMES…the child is currently 12 years of age.’’
-Rachel Holt (representing families of children with additional support needs)
Free download-video highlights for sharing on social media- https://ufile.io/xcusatks
