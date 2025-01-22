Contains harrowing details.

Introduction

Charlet Crichton is the founder of UKCV Family. The goal of the group is to help all those injured or bereaved by the Covid-19 ‘vaccines.’ Charlet suffered an adverse reaction to the AstraZeneca ‘vaccine.’ She now has chronic health issues and has been unable to return to employment as a result. As of September 2024, the UKCV Family has more than 2,000 injured or bereaved members, and approximately 20 new people join every week.

‘‘On 2 March 2022, Alicia Kearns MP said: "I have a wonderful 38-year-old female constituent, a mother of three, who after her first shot of AstraZeneca has had horrendous, life-limiting conditions. The NHS seems to have closed its doors to her.’’

-Paragraph 685 of statement

‘‘One member in the private sector received weekly phone calls asking when they were going to be vaccinated so they could return to the workforce. They were told that they would not be offered further work until they were fully vaccinated. UKCVFamily ask the Inquiry if these behaviours at work due to Covid-19, would be classed as harassment and victimisation under the Equality Act 2010.’’

-Paragraph 385 of statement

‘‘One of our members with 24 years of experience working in a private sector industry experienced pericarditis after a first vaccine, and the employer stopped offering any contract work and has not made any contact since. Lawyers have so far refused to get involved with this case.’’

-Paragraph 387 of statement

Testimony highlights

Yellow cards missing

No follow ups by MHRA to adverse reactions - ‘‘90% of our members have not received any follow up.’’- 140 of statement

Adverse events ‘massively’ under-reported

Employment vaccine mandates

‘‘76% of our group members said that they had considered SUICIDE.’’

‘‘We’ve had suicides in the group and have attended funerals to these people.’’

Statement highlights

A massive 344 page document submitted to the inquiry. There are many ‘parliamentary privilege’ sections as follows.

‘‘UKCVFamily have members with permanent scarring of the heart caused by post-vaccine myocarditis after delayed diagnosis and treatment.’’

-Paragraph 205

‘‘In April 2021, Matt Hancock claimed that the risk of a blood clot from the AstraZeneca vaccine was the 'same as a long-haul flight.’’

-Paragrapg 234

‘‘In Scotland "Between 1 March 2020 and 31 January 2021, the Scottish Government public engagement spend has been £15,236,501. During this period 99.5% of the adult population (4.59m adults) has been reached over 510 times on average with multiple potential life-saving messages."

-Paragraph 266

‘‘Dr Sara Kayat said on ITV show This Morning on the 4th January 2021 that"After 12 days from the first vaccination of the AstraZeneca vaccine you are 100 percent effective against hospitalisation and death." No correction to this statement has ever been made by the show or Dr Kayat.’’

-Paragraph 275

‘‘UKCVFamily are concerned that by offering GP practices incentives for administering Covid vaccines, that there may be a conflict of interests in their ability to provide medical advice with their patients' best interests at heart.’’

-Paragraph 370

‘‘Data from the Scottish Government's YouGov polling reveal that, in April 2021, 47% of those who rated themselves as less likely to receive a vaccine reported "being concerned about the safety of vaccines" as one of the main deterrents to uptake.’’

-Paragraph 596

I can only imagine the calls going out in relation to media coverage of Scottish COVID inquiry evidence.

‘‘The Telegraph newspaper claims to have received a threatening phone call from a senior official at the MHRA in March 2021 after publishing an article highlighting a causal link between the Astrazeneca vaccine and blood clots. According to the Telegraph they were told they "would be banned from future briefings and press releases" if they "didn't soften the news."

-Paragraph 295 of statement

