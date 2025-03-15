Introduction

I previously covered ‘Anne’s Law’ back in August 2024 where i noted despite being dressed up as promoting compassion and respecting human rights, in practise it actually removes them. The article can be viewed here.

In essence, all that was tried and tested during the ‘COVID pandemic’ namely masks and following harmful IPC protocols will be turned from what was once unenforceable guidance into LAW. This has astonishingly been argued for by families who bore the brunt of the inhumane lockdown restrictions.

Even more bamboozling is the past 18 months i can’t recall a single report on BBC News Scotland about the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry evidence neither has the Minister for Social Care stated ANY concern about what has been revealled yet families are cosying up to the same people who help destroy the health of their loved ones and a nation. No apologies to care home families either. Lockdowns are also now normalised rather than being made illegal.

‘‘We certainly saw the amount of lockdowns REDUCED once they (new care standards) were introduced.’’

-Alison Leitch-Care Home Relatives Scotland

Source for videos:

BBC Reporting Scotland-Evening News 14/03/2025

Thoughts

For anyone seeking true justice and accountability for all that was done from March 2020 ‘Anne’s Law’ feels like the ultimate betrayal to the nation and future generations. eg-Government and care homes getting away with murder AND coming out even stronger. Besides, do we not already have rights to see our loved ones when we want as often as we want? Yes.

‘‘Adults living in care homes already enjoy rights to family and private life under Article 8 ECHR. We do not believe that it is necessary to create a new right in legislation.’’

-Law Society of Scotland.

‘‘Its proposals for Anne’s Law went on to receive ‘overwhelming support’ from the public.’’

-Healthcare.Scot 15th March 2025

NB: There were a mere 252 responses to the public consultation. The vast majority outling what was really harming and killing care home residents en mass in 2020. Not any novel virus. Read more on the consultation here.

1.‘‘My mother pretty much died of boredom. Basically old age was the cause of her death but this draconian measure (‘‘banged up for so long’’) was a contributing factor.’’

2.’’Too many have died from broken hearts. It is the biggest human rights tragedy ever.’’

-Anne’s Law contributors

First Minister John Swinney has committed to deliver Anne's Law by 2026 as part of his first Programme for Government.

‘‘The government have learnt from their experiences and have put those experiences into law.’’

-Maree Todd-Minister for Social Care

Of that i have no doubt.

Campbell Duke (husband of Anne) wrote:

‘‘Perhaps this anxious little band of concerned citizens will ultimately run out of time, energy and willpower; fearing that in any case there will soon be no living resident in any care home who was actually there during the pandemic.’’

Quite a sobering thought, that all care home residents from 2020 who existed without human rights etc are soon to be gone. Their immense suffering in vain, as the next batch of our precious elderly can suffer a similar fate.

The latest March 2025 update on ‘Anne’s Law’ can be viewed here.

Thanks for your attention. Help raise awareness of this issue particularly if in Scotland.