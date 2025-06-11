Overview

I consider yesterday a very dark day for Scotland but predictable as part of ‘lessons learned’ post ‘pandemic.’ I previously covered my views on ‘Anne’s Law’ here.

‘‘(Anne’s Law) Promoted under the guise of enhancing human rights, being humane, compassionate etc however in practise, quite the opposite will occur.’’

Holyrood passes Care Reform Bill

‘Scotland’s politicians have unanimously voted to pass legislation to deliver a series of social care reforms. The Care Reform (Scotland) Bill was passed through Scottish parliament last night with the support of 116 MSPs.’

‘The legislation will deliver Anne’s Law, which will uphold the rights of care home residents to see their loved ones….

.…except in the most extreme circumstances.

Scottish Parliament

As relatives watch on in the gallery are they unable to understand who was responsible for the harm and trauma to the nation in the first place? It wasn’t ‘COVID.’ MSPs didn’t listen then but they are listening now? I doubt it.

“The emotional harm and trauma that they and their loved ones and many others suffered from being unable to see one another for such long, isolating periods during the pandemic must be acknowledged to make sure that this never happens again.”

-Maree Todd SNP MSP-Minister for Social Care, Mental Wellbeing and Sport

The final version of the bill can be viewed here.

Why i believe this is not progress

It means in another ‘pandemic’ (‘an outbreak of ANY organism’ also qualifies) nothing would change in terms of accessing a loved one in a care home, hospital or other institution. The ‘reward’ for compliant families will be the ability to visit a loved one dressed in harmful full PPE, following ALL IPC protocols likely upto latest vaccination status with the visit time limited. Non compliant families would be denied access altogether. A repeat of harmful ‘COVID’ restrictions only this time backed with the force of law, no more ‘problem’ unenforceable guidance. No more freedom to choose.

See shocking feedback from the ‘Annes Law’ consultation here .

Final thoughts

When coupled with incoming ''assisted dying'' legislation and calls by many voices ..even in the sceptic community to leave the ECHR one can only shudder to think about the consequences for our most vulnerable in care during another ‘pandemic lockdown’ situaiton and will that now be sooner rather than later?

This Care Reform (Scotland) Bill is a massive win for care home managers and ministers like Maree Todd who should be held accountable for egregious human rights abuses and so much more they oversaw in silence and enforced from March 2020 instead they are attaining more power to do it again helped by the relatives that they ultimately contributed towards harming.

2025 where are we now?

A.I describes medical fascism as;

