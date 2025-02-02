Introduction

Given my focus on Scottish COVID-19 inquiry evidence i decided to ask the new DuckDuckgo A.I. some questions about the importance of human rights in relation to health and wellbeing. Bare in mind human rights were removed for the best part 18 months for some 40,000 care home resident’s in Scotland from March 2020.

Some of the facts revealled from the inquiry below:

Residents physically restrained from hugging family members.

Carers were allowed contact with residents but family members forbidden.

No visits, no touch, faces hidden behind masks, residents paraded out behind glass like exhibits at a reptile museum.

Residents imprisoned.

In conclusion, a widespread disregard for fundamental human rights and freedoms.

Q1.Why are human rights important?

Q2.Would removal of human rights increase the risk of death?

Q3.Are elderly people more vulnerable to death without human rights?

Q4.Did COVID lockdowns kill people?

Q5.Can government’s ever be justified in removing human rights?

Conclusions

So a lack of human rights increases mortality. Lockdowns increase mortality and those placed at the greatest risk of harm from both died the most in 2020, allegedly from a novel pathogen. Even in 2025 all policy harms are permissable by those in authority under the guise of public health protection and the greater good mindset.

‘‘A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) found that lockdowns were associated with a significant increase in mortality rates among older adults in the United States.’’

‘‘A study by the World Health Organisation found that countries with poor human rights records tend to have higher mortality rates.’’

‘‘Overall the removal of human rights can have serious consequences for individuals, including increased risk of death.’’

‘‘The pandemic showed that people didn’t have human rights.’’

