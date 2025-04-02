Introduction

‘Ash Mahmood speaks with Lorraine Norton, who bravely provided testimony of how her beloved mother Elsie was put on the abolished end-of-life Liverpool Care Plan against both Elsie's and her family's wishes when she had conditions but was not actually dying of them. She was given the lethal cocktail of Midazolam and Morphine, her medication was dramatically withdrawn and she was starved and dehydrated. Following her killing, what followed was collusion, fraud and a cover up.’

No GPs—No familiy contact—Prolonged isolation—NG163—

All officially confirmed from Scottish and even in parts UK COVID inquiries with families continuing to speak out in 2025 yet none of that evidence is amplfied with any consistency or urgency within the ‘medical freedom’ and popular associates community. ‘Old’ news.

‘‘They used COVID as cover for the first wave of mass killing of the elderly using Midazolam and Morphine.''

