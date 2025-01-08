Introduction

Half decent article by Jonathan Brocklebank in the Scottish Daily Mail but my main focus is on the comments section. Overwhelming proof of what has been revealled at the Scottish COVID inquiry was rampant UK wide. It also seems many ordinary people with no scientific experience or academic credentials are calling this out more than most prominent ‘COVID’ sceptics like

and

who should be helping dissect inquiry

not avoiding it.

Just some of the comments.

‘Front-line’ workers

DNACPRs

Midazolam

12 hour period

This has caught my attention recently in that several testimonies at Scottish COVID inquiry detail how relatives were told their loved one would be dead in 12 hours despite not sounding unwell when spoken to over the phone.

This the real reason of a mass exodus of staff from the care sector post 2020. Lump in 'Long COVID' as well.

‘‘COVID’’ deaths

Safe and effective?

Another case of co-inciditis.

Democracy to dictatorship

Media

This also includes ‘alternative’ post inquiry period when the actual proof comes rolling in they don’t want to know? It’s ironic the ‘alt’ were dead against ‘COVID’ policies in 2020 the msm were not and yet post inquiry the msm has reported more about the harms confirmed officially by those polices that the ‘alt’ who should be having a field day with the mountians of evidence now at their disposal.

Thanks for reading.