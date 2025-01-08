NEW|Scottish Daily Mail|Were Covid patients left to die against their wishes?
Care homes under pressure to issue Do Not Resuscitate forms.
Introduction
Half decent article by Jonathan Brocklebank in the Scottish Daily Mail but my main focus is on the comments section. Overwhelming proof of what has been revealled at the Scottish COVID inquiry was rampant UK wide. It also seems many ordinary people with no scientific experience or academic credentials are calling this out more than most prominent ‘COVID’ sceptics likeand who should be helping dissect inquiry evidence not avoiding it.
Just some of the comments.
‘Front-line’ workers
DNACPRs
Midazolam
12 hour period
This has caught my attention recently in that several testimonies at Scottish COVID inquiry detail how relatives were told their loved one would be dead in 12 hours despite not sounding unwell when spoken to over the phone.
‘COVID’ burnout
This the real reason of a mass exodus of staff from the care sector post 2020. Lump in 'Long COVID' as well.
‘‘COVID’’ deaths
Safe and effective?
Another case of co-inciditis.
Democracy to dictatorship
Media
This also includes ‘alternative’ post inquiry period when the actual proof comes rolling in they don’t want to know? It’s ironic the ‘alt’ were dead against ‘COVID’ policies in 2020 the msm were not and yet post inquiry the msm has reported more about the harms confirmed officially by those polices that the ‘alt’ who should be having a field day with the mountians of evidence now at their disposal.
Thanks for reading.
This is more than sad...
Already back in 2016 I discussed "death jabs" to come with my surgical team in Dublin, Ireland and we all agreed we had to take good care of ourselves now, as nobody else would.
Now, 9 years later, I am preparing court cases against - especially Bolocaust/Denmark as they don't seem "only" to have death-jabbed Danish people in Denmark but also, Danish people living abroad. Danish people of all ages and in all countries. In Denmark, people can even order someone they either hate, envy etc to be jabbed death... Their religions make sure the murders happen. The Danish Baptist religion even made a comment on their website back in 2022, that they had by now, declared themselves above all laws, regulations, treaties etc as above human life!?!? 😰
Since then the"legal system" in the little place have clearly completely disappeared, same way as they "disappeared" the majority of all Danes living and working in Dublin, Ireland..
Never, ever have I experienced a hate as direct and evil as what we have experienced from these small Danes since then... 😰
Needless to say, I've lost all respect (100%) for these morons..and, I just look forward to see them all through the International Criminal Courts... Clearly the European Courts no longer work for Human beings hence, only the International Courts...
To have a place like this (DK) as ones country of origin, is punishment enough in itself and, they've definitely made sure they'll never see us again.. Criminal. Psychopaths they are.. Yrgh 😰!!!