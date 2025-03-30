Introduction

The The Scottish People’s COVID-19 inquiry event was held at Lauriston Halls Edinburgh on 22/2/2025 and was billed as;

‘‘The first of its type in history. Hear world class experts, victims and survivors.’’

This review is based on footage made available on the Common Knowledge Youtube channel which can be viewed here. Given the event only occured because of the content within this substack i felt it appropriate i share my honest thoughts about it all.

Timeline

I was contacted by Professor Ennos (Chair of Common Knowledge Edinburgh) August 14, 2024 by email who complimented my substack and my reporting of the Scottish inquiry and was asked if i would i like to be involved with;

‘‘Organising a public event to highlight to the Scottish public the findings of the Scottish COVID inquiry which has received almost no publicity.’’

Of course i was only more than happy to oblige. It was further explained;

‘‘This is an opportunity that must not be missed, lest the immense efforts that have been put in to assembling the evidence are kept hidden from the Scottish public, as seems likely at the moment.’’

The irony of that statement will be made clear later.

Subsequent positive emails were exchanged where i was requested to provide footage from the inquiry on specific areas of interest. I presumed this was to be used at the conference. I dilligently provided around 52 minutes of hard hitting clips most created from scratch. You can see the topics below. I didn’t think it was unreasonable these be shown (or at least some) given the event was promoted to me to last 7 hours from 9.30am-4.20pm.

The event

To my astonishment, none of the footage was used. Even just one month before the conference mid January 2025 i was informed:

‘‘Closing statements are crucial. I intend for these to be the final part of the whole session of evidence from the inquiry. The statements, coming from lawyers, with no holding back, should be the culmination of the evidence, and set out just what rights were breached.’’

Here is the video, not shown. NB: Thus far, at the Scottish inquiry articles 2,3,5,8,14 and 19 of the ECHR are all but confirmed breached during lockdown. I saw only article 5 mentioned at the conference which is a significant dumbing down of the reality Scots need to know about.

Speakers

There was around 2 hours of speaking from various experts in attendance, most of this material i had heard before since 2021 and was nothing to do specifically with the Scottish COVID inquiry. Alot of generalisations were made. I have to hit home the point i saw none of the experts actually speak about/nor referenced Scottish inquiry evidence (no witness statements analysed, no footage used) nor was a call for accountablity based on that evidence a priority. eg-the confirmed human rights abuses in care homes. (see video above).

Alan Morude (16mins) = case fatality rates, COVID HCID status and the response.

Prof Rasmussen (13mins)= COVID messaging. Propaganda and lies.

Prof Ennos 2 segments (26mins)= movement of elderly from care homes, overview of policies in place during lockdown, DNRs, end of life ‘treatment.

Dr.Claire Craig (16mins)= COVID-19 vaccines.

Prof Martin Neil (25mins)= Patterns of death in relation to COVID measures using superb Scottish statistics from Freedom Podcast

Dr.Liz Evans (18mins)= COVID vaccines and medical violations with an URGENT call to action NOT specifically based on Scottish COVID inquiry evidence just a generalisation with focus on COVID vaccines.

These were all very valuable informative talks and i recommend people check them out, particularly Martin Neil’s presentation ‘The Iatrogenesis hypothesis’ which was the stand out for me personally but like the others was lacking any reference to specifics from the inquiry to support claims of no pandemia. eg: 90% of care home residents were administered end of life drugs during lockdown, regardless of symptoms.

The three brave bereaved family members that agreed to appear to share their invaluable insights were Alison Walker, Pamela Thomas and Bill Jolly. In total they spoke for around 45 minutes and salvaged the entire premise of the event for me. Which was to be about the Scottish COVID inquiry.

NB: I thought crossed my mind that if the bereaved family members hadn’t accepted the invite to speak (which i also help organise..they bizarrely had to pay £25 for a ticket, something i protested) there would have been no mention of actual Scottish COVID inquiry evidence at all.

Before the event

I commented several times to the organisers on substack that based on Scottish inquiry evidence it was the no science LOCKDOWNS ordered by the government that truly destroyed lives and not ‘COVID.’ Despite this, as you can see below, a government and mainstream media propaganda line was repeated 14 TIMES over a series of articles as an introduction to the conference. This was the mantra used to me by a politician i contacted that ‘COVID destroyed lives’ as a way to somehow justify voting for lockdown.

Impact of event?

I’m not convinced this was a serious enough effort to relay evidence of the Scottish COVID inquiry testimonies to the wider public. I’m actually unsure what it has achieved to raise awareness in that regard especially if big names in the ‘freedom’ space are not going come together and help out. I had Neil Oliver, ‘freedom’ fighter from Stirling invited, as he lives just a 30min drive away and with >1 million followers on social media i figured he could have helped immensely, but sadly it was not to be. He is however at episode 8 on ghosts if that’s your thing.

The event was also very small, i was informed just 100 people in attendance, the organisers made a substancial financial loss and mostly because of that there are no concrete plans to host further conferences to raise that much needed awareness.

This would be the typical pattern i have experienced from those ‘outspoken’ on ‘COVID’ having expressed to me an interest about the inquiry over the past 18 months (OMG this is terrible, great work documenting this, bye.). Mention it, achieve some freedom street cred, profit from it if you can and then quickly move on to the latest narrative. Repeat the process. No momentum is gained which is actually the most important aspect. The MO is depressingly undeniable.

I also noticed when i visited Common Knowledge Youtube i was suprised to find there is no link to my substack for people to see for themselves the mountains of inquiry evidence i have painstakingly accumulated. My substack IMAGE only (without an obvious link) was shown for just 6 seconds at the beginning of the conference. Blink and you’ll miss it!?

At the event popular Scottish Government critic Craig Houston was in attendance, again, no link to my substack provided on Youtube nor was it mentioned during his interviews. Surely if you wanted Scots to ‘wake up’ to all that was done in the name of ‘COVID’ that would be a no brainer? I previously reached out to Craig on Twitter in 2024 but was bizarrely told ‘‘good luck with your campaign.’’ He was not the least bit interested in the content i was providing at the time. (no likes, reposts etc).

As of March 26th 2025 Common Knowledge Edinburgh state:

I do wish them the very best moving forward and will support their content i find of interest, but to be clear i haven’t made a penny on substack nor has disseminating the evidence from the inquiry whether to TV or radio etc cost me anything other than the time to do so. My experiences the past 2 years within the ‘alt’ media and ‘freedom’ community tell me when ‘opportunity knocks’ many are not slow to act with Patreon subscriptions, paywalled ‘truth’ content, expensive events and ‘buy me a coffee’ now commonplace. I often get the impression facilitating real change becomes secondary to profits. Well not in this substack. My view is, and i hope yours is too is that truth/s to benefit humanity as a default position should always be free!

Conclusions

I’m confident, only by seeing/hearing the official testimonies can Scots (and humanity in general) shake themselves free from the ‘COVID’ slumber but they have to be regularly promoted for urgent debate rather than avoided. I was disappointed the dangers of Anne's Law was also not mentioned at the event which i felt is very important for Scots to know about as it has been a significant underlying theme at the inquiry. The Q+A session at the conference was also omitted from the final footage.

Given that lockdown powers are available on demand by the Scottish Government the situation the nation finds itself is extremely serious with more ‘pandemics’ deemed inevitable with preparedness to be complete in 2025.

I’ll end with another clip i sent in on isolation which was unused. A reminder COVID did not do this.

‘‘I think alot more people have died ALOT sooner than they otherwise would or became ALOT more ill than they would have because of that isolation.’’

-Adam Stachura- Director, Age Scotland

‘‘He died shortly afterwards (as he wasn’t able to go out). People’s health (dementia patients) declined seriously as a result of not being able to pursue the things that KEPT THEM ALIVE and VITAL.’’

-Jayne Burnett- Manager of Visiting Friends and former nurse

I simple rule i have is, take step back and ‘let the inquiry do the talking!’ if you want to know what really happened during the lockdowns. No experts required. You only need to share the content with others…common sense and god given conscience fills in any blanks.

Thanks for your attention.