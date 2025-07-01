Introduction

The Opening Statement from Pete Weatherby KC on behalf of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK at the Covid-19 Inquiry hearings into Care. What i find odd about the BFFJ Group is if they are representing and speaking on behalf of so many people (eg- they have 7,000 members) why do they have only 2 Youtube subscribers with just 65 views on their latest video?

Testimony highlights

‘Mistakes were made.’

Families ‘callous treatment’ by politicians and policy makers.

Inappropriate DNACPR decisions.

Those in charge lost their moral compass.

‘‘The civil service catastrophically let down the people it was supposed to serve. Whitehall and policy makers should not shy away from something that was more than a natural disaster…The government public health response to COVID invovled a series of catastrophic policy errors.’’

‘‘Perhaps the greatest governmental policy failure of modern times.’’

‘‘This failure resulted in the unnecessary deaths of tens of thousands of British Citizens including a generational slaughter within care homes, many of those victims dying horrible deaths.’’

Thoughts

The inquiry want the public focused on lockdown too late, untested hospital discharges, lack of PPE and of course ‘‘mistakes were made’’ which led to thousands of excess deaths solely becase of COVID, none of which i believe is true rather public ‘health’ and the media was weaponised. (eg; prolonged isolation, media terror, no human rights, no advocacy, ‘misuse’ DNACPR, healthcare abandonment, inappropriate end of life care/medication etc). 1 2 3 4 5 6

The mainstream media were very quick to publish articles on this testimony just not so keen when it comes to reporting on other evidence from UK inquiry nor the bombshell Scottish COVID inquiry health and social care closing statements from 27-28 Jun 2024. I do agree it was a slaughter but not due to a novel pathogen.

