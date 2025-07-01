NEW|UK COVID-19 inquiry|30 Jun 2025
Pete Weatherby KC. COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK.
Introduction
The Opening Statement from Pete Weatherby KC on behalf of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK at the Covid-19 Inquiry hearings into Care. What i find odd about the BFFJ Group is if they are representing and speaking on behalf of so many people (eg- they have 7,000 members) why do they have only 2 Youtube subscribers with just 65 views on their latest video?
Testimony highlights
‘Mistakes were made.’
Families ‘callous treatment’ by politicians and policy makers.
Inappropriate DNACPR decisions.
Those in charge lost their moral compass.
‘‘The civil service catastrophically let down the people it was supposed to serve. Whitehall and policy makers should not shy away from something that was more than a natural disaster…The government public health response to COVID invovled a series of catastrophic policy errors.’’
‘‘Perhaps the greatest governmental policy failure of modern times.’’
‘‘This failure resulted in the unnecessary deaths of tens of thousands of British Citizens including a generational slaughter within care homes, many of those victims dying horrible deaths.’’
Thoughts
The inquiry want the public focused on lockdown too late, untested hospital discharges, lack of PPE and of course ‘‘mistakes were made’’ which led to thousands of excess deaths solely becase of COVID, none of which i believe is true rather public ‘health’ and the media was weaponised. (eg; prolonged isolation, media terror, no human rights, no advocacy, ‘misuse’ DNACPR, healthcare abandonment, inappropriate end of life care/medication etc). 1 2 3 4 5 6
The mainstream media were very quick to publish articles on this testimony just not so keen when it comes to reporting on other evidence from UK inquiry nor the bombshell Scottish COVID inquiry health and social care closing statements from 27-28 Jun 2024. I do agree it was a slaughter but not due to a novel pathogen.
Thanks for watching.
Like, share and comment if you care.
End
THE WHITE ROSE----If You Know Something Is Killing People and You Carry On, That Is Murder
04/10/2021------By Roy R M McIntosh
After reading the report by the BBC Scotland on the elderly deaths in care homes it was shocking to see that there was no mention of this being advised to the Scottish Government to move people from hospitals to clear beds, and that was by Andrews!
Now you do not have to be smart or a doctor to know that every year the care homes struggle to keep ‘bugs’ out of the homes, so taking elderly people from hospitals and sending them to care homes can only be described as criminal. The elderly were not in hospital for a holiday! How did the elderly die? No mention of DNR, Midazolam or Remdesivir…
So, for Krankie Sturgeon to say it was a mistake, is just a lie to cover up killing like never seen before. And it was deliberate, so that is criminal. It was deliberate murder!
Then jump forward to when the injections started and the killing started again. Look at the UK death figures for Jan 2021, and you shall see each week is higher by thousands than the average for previous years. Once again, if you know something is killing people and you carry on, that is murder! Oh, but it is put down to all sorts of other causes: Doctors were falsifying health reports and death certificates.
I wrote in March 2020 and said that moving the elderly would kill people and not one reply. I also wrote to media, Freeman and political parties as I was told by a person from a care home that the injections were maiming and killing, and the only reply I got back was from some Lesley Brown from Scottish government, wondering where I got my information from. I told her where to go… I had written to Freeman, yet Brown replies? Taking the killing of the elderly and now the killing and maiming by injections, the politicians and NHS should be on murder charges!
In time the truth shall come out, and it is good that families have come together to ask questions, and also that the Covid-19 Assembly are working away in the background. Looks like pharma and Gates etc could be pulling the strings!?
This was a mass genocide agenda to kill as many old people as possible because they don’t want to pay their pensions and welfare The Bilderberg WEF Bill Gates UN WHO USA EU UK HAD A PLAN AND IT WORKED IN MY OPINION