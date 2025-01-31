Introduction

Full session below. By far the shortest of the closing statements. Here Dr.Mitchell outlines hope for more vaccines in future in preparation for another pandemic.

Main points:

Vaccine hesitancy should renamed to ‘vaccine confidence’. Improved data systems required for disease-X. We must listen more to (unelected) experts and support a national vaccine agency. Vaccine distribution must improve to rural areas.

‘‘We don’t know what disease X will be but we can be sure the best innoculation we have against it at present is education…in doing so misinformation and disinformation that abounds in relation to COVID vaccines can be challenged.’’

‘‘Science can and hopefully will provide effective vaccine come the next pandemic.’’

‘Lessons are being learned.’

Thanks for your attention. Like, share and comment if you care.

End