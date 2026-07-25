Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Ned's avatar
Ned
3h

The Cremation Society. Committed to the future.

Funny.

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Markker's avatar
Markker
32m

Whilst people continue to age and eventually die, after a period of high deaths from so called pandemics, or wars, there should be a reduction after, which is not evident in all highly covid countries.

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