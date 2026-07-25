Scottish Cremations 2025
Record levels of cremations and over 60,000 deaths recorded in Scotland for the sixth year running.
Introduction
Released this week by The Cremation Society are the total cremations carried out in the UK for the year 2025. The focus below will look at Scotland whereby it is revealed more cremations were carried in 2025 than in 2020, 2021, 2022 and NRS have recorded over 60,000 deaths for the sixth year in a row!
Total Cremations 2025 (council and private)
NB: NRS all cause mortality data 2025 provisional 1
Scottish COVID-19 inquiry
It is worth re-visiting testimony from the Federation of Burial and Cremation Authorities 1
‘‘Income for businesses involved in burials and cremations did not increase as obviously as might be expected during the pandemic.’’
-Mike Birkinshaw. Chief Executive FBCA.
…and The National Association of Funeral Directors. 2
‘‘We have not seen a significant increase in the number of cremations.’’
‘‘Although the pandemic was challenging for funeral directors, it was not as traumatic as other experiences in the industry throughout the years.’’
-Timothy Purves. NAFD Scottish President.
Thanks for your attention.
All feedback welcome.
End
The Cremation Society. Committed to the future.
Funny.
Whilst people continue to age and eventually die, after a period of high deaths from so called pandemics, or wars, there should be a reduction after, which is not evident in all highly covid countries.