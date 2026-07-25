Introduction

Released this week by The Cremation Society are the total cremations carried out in the UK for the year 2025. The focus below will look at Scotland whereby it is revealed more cremations were carried in 2025 than in 2020, 2021, 2022 and NRS have recorded over 60,000 deaths for the sixth year in a row!

Total Cremations 2025 (council and private)

NB: NRS all cause mortality data 2025 provisional 1

Scottish COVID-19 inquiry

It is worth re-visiting testimony from the Federation of Burial and Cremation Authorities 1

‘‘Income for businesses involved in burials and cremations did not increas e as obviously as might be expected during the pandemic.’’

-Mike Birkinshaw. Chief Executive FBCA.

…and The National Association of Funeral Directors. 2

‘‘We have not seen a significant increase in the number of cremations.’’

‘‘Although the pandemic was challenging for funeral directors, it was not as traumatic as other experiences in the industry throughout the years.’’

-Timothy Purves. NAFD Scottish President.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

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