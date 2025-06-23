Introduction

Final remarks by Chair of the Inquiry Lord Brailsford.

The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry has completed its public impact hearings, marking a significant milestone in its investigations and has heard from 364 witnesses over the last 2 years and received more than 600 written statements from individuals and organisations. This evidence will inform the Inquiry’s investigations, its report and its recommendations to Scottish Ministers. In Septemer Dr.Ashley Croft will return to give more evidence and that same month hearings will be held on lockdown with more experts due to appear.

Sadly, despite hearing moutains of evidence of irrefutable criminality the inquiry has no prosecution power. Politicians and other ‘decision makers’ will be called to give evidence in 2026. World events permitting.

‘‘I intend to finish all public hearings in 2026 enabling us to move into our final phase of report writing.’’

‘‘A global pandemic that effected us all and continues to effect the lives of many.’’

‘‘This inquiry cannot make any findings of civil or criminal liability or award compensation.’’

Final thoughts

It’s quite shameful how this obfuscation at the inquiry and within the mainstream in general continues, blanketing all harms inflicted upon people under ‘‘the pandemic’’ when it was the media fear and LOCKDOWN policy decisions (based on NO SCIENCE) certified by politicians and public ‘health’ all of which we now KNOW (No lockdown Sweden, various US States etc) were completely unnecessary regardless of what one believes about ‘COVID.’ Lockdowns were a massive crime against humanity with many negative effects still ongoing right down to children and infants!

Some of the inquiries own evidence confirming that can be seen here. And i haven’t even got into discussing the ‘COVID vaccines.’

Hard to believe it’s been 2 years and still the vast majority of this often bombshell and world leading evidence submitted under oath remains unreported by both mainstream and ‘alternative’ media despite my sincere efforts reaching out to anyone i could. One only needs surveil any popular critic/alt media website or X account to see the lack of selfl propelled articles. In the UK i don’t think there are ANY analysing the evidence. Literally no one is curious about this and wants to say more about it? Stunning!

Sure, some popular COVID critics, ‘alt’ media and ‘freedom’ groups have liked or restacked a few posts and mentioned it here and there but it never felt like a serious interest to me, the lack of follow up’s is proof of that! A tick box exercise is the best way i can describe it. ‘Keeping up appearances.’ The list of excuses i’ve heard over the inaction to consistently follow up on the inquiry is endless despite me even doing 99% of the work for free. I won’t be naming names, people know how i feel about it all and i must point out i have never been here to make enemies, cause division etc only to remain true to myself and collaborate on what matters most. The truth of the events from March 2020 with a focus on what is unargably the world’s best evidence.

It should be on record though that when the ‘pandemic’ human rights abuses and more were confirmed in our elders (many World War veterans) and most vulnerable members of society, there were no protests, no campaigns for action etc It was relegated in discussions or ignored. The most glaring example is that in 4 days it will be ONE YEAR on from the bomshell health and social care closing statements and there are no media reports anywhere in the UK, even globally. Wow!

Even this past week alone as the inquiry finished up a medical doctor confirmed from lived experience more people with Dementia died from isolation than ‘COVID-19’ and others stated when social care packages were withdrawn this resulted in large numbers of excess deaths. Yet, who cares? 1 2 3 4 5

‘People with dementia, an area I have worked in and know quite well , died of isolation more than they did of COVID-19.’’

-Dr Aman Hani

‘‘There would be a CONSIDERABLE NUMBER of people who had their social care packages turned off who DIED as a result of not getting the care they needed.’’

-Adam Stachura, Director, Age Scotland

Looking to the future i half expect most popular critics along with those they claim to oppose in the mainstream are waiting and will speak out together when the inquiries final conclusions are reached, which i am in under no illussion will highly likely favour the deadly pandemic narrative and so thereafter you will hear one say ‘‘we need to lockdown harder next time’’ and the other… we told you it was a whitewash etc…which by stating such has already help drive people away from what has been said and reduced the prospect of any sort of real accountability.

‘‘The impact of withdrawing support from people who had dementia in the community was catastrophic as it not only disturbed their routine but hastened their deterioration.’’

-Dr Donald Macaskill, Chief Executive, Scottish Care

Lastly, after what has been documented within this substack i and others have pondered what is the point of ‘alternative’ media and ‘freedom’ groups etc if the Scottish evidence was never seen as important enough to come together and uncloak the ‘pandemic’? Where are the open letters and documentaries?

Does the space exist solely to entertain and make profits from an ever growing curious, disinfranchised public who are simply viewed as customers to consume ‘freedom’ products? Is it a space where people only want to make friends and ‘feel’ good reading about the ‘latest thing’ not on BBC meanwhile what is actually changing for the better in real life? NB: Many freedom proponents suppoort MAHA movement.

Lord knows i’m not perfect and never will be but everything i’ve even done here and elsewhere has been with the best of intentions. This clip from the movie Gladiator perfectly sum’s up my feelings with regards to relegation of Scottish COVID inquiry during these 2 years from those with the biggest ‘alt/critic’ platforms and who’s voices who could have made a massive difference. A certain Scot from Stirling (copied into dozens of posts on X for 12 months and reposted nothing) has been a disappointment as is another ‘made in Fife’. I expected so much more.

So that’s that…unfortunately rather than getting a break from it all the most significant module (6) at the UK COVID inquiry ‘‘whitewash’’ featuring the care sector starts Monday 30 June and runs for four weeks and will do my best to cover it …unless someone else wants to that’d be great?!

Well done if you made it this far!

End