Day of reflection

In this powerful short highlights video, delve into the shocking revelations from the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry which has exposed alarming neglect and human rights abuses faced by care home residents during lockdown. It’s time to reflect on the inconvenient facts from 2020.

‘‘The health and social care closing statements from June 2024 unreported by any media confirmed these abuses.’’

The silence contiunes

Let the quote highlighted above sink in, that 8 months on are still no media reports of HSC closing statatments, despite family members continuing to speak out!

See Ms.Pamela Thomas interview’s from 2024 here and 2025 here. Alison Walker, former renowned BBC sports broadcaster here. Mr.Jolly also bravely speaks out about the disgraceful treatment of his father during lockdown. See more here and here.

Please help share the most important information of the ‘COVID’ era from the world’s only official COVID inquiry to hear directly from so many ‘on the front-line.’

End

Supporting links:

