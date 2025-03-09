Day of reflection
In this powerful short highlights video, delve into the shocking revelations from the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry which has exposed alarming neglect and human rights abuses faced by care home residents during lockdown. It’s time to reflect on the inconvenient facts from 2020.
‘‘The health and social care closing statements from June 2024 unreported by any media confirmed these abuses.’’
The silence contiunes
Let the quote highlighted above sink in, that 8 months on are still no media reports of HSC closing statatments, despite family members continuing to speak out!
See Ms.Pamela Thomas interview’s from 2024 here and 2025 here. Alison Walker, former renowned BBC sports broadcaster here. Mr.Jolly also bravely speaks out about the disgraceful treatment of his father during lockdown. See more here and here.
Please help share the most important information of the ‘COVID’ era from the world’s only official COVID inquiry to hear directly from so many ‘on the front-line.’
It is clear that the so called GOV SCAMDEMIC INQUIRIES are in reality a COVER UP by SATANIC EVIL SCUMBAGS!
A day of 'Deflection' is what it will be. The Hallett Inquiry is a travesty. An Article in the Guardian is titled 'The pandemic reinforced existing inequalities -it was a magnifying glass:how Covid changed Britain'. It says "there is an omertà, or code of silence, around 2020 - a blind spot". The co-authored Article discusses a range of impacts on the economy, health, education, life ( eg lockdown hobbies), the Arts. The 'vaccine' programme is skated over as a reference to changing public attitudes to vaccinations. "Only 70% of UK adults said vaccinations were safe and effective in a 2023 study by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, down from 90% in 2028."
MSM will not delve into the 'whys' or 'hows' of the Covid-19 'vaccine', nor the harms. There is certainly an omertà about accountability, a wilful one. It is unlikely the 'actors' who rolled out the lockdowns, the jabs, the inhumane treatment of the elderly vulnerable and dispossessed will ever get punished. At least, through all these through reports from the Scottish Inquiry many do know what these b******* did.