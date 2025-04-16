Warning: Contains harrowing details.

Introduction

I previously reviewed the conference here and shared my thoughts. I felt it prudent to share the footage (52mins in total) that was REQUESTED and painstakingly (all but one clip) created from scratch yet for whatever reason was excluded from the event, which lasted i believe around 7 hours.

Human rights

‘‘The rights of our loved ones had been completely trashed from day one….People in care homes had actually been incarcerated.’’

-Cathie Russell Care Home Relatives Scotland

‘‘She had no choice in anything i think she would be a bit like a robot.’’

-Marion McParland former NHS nurse 41 years

‘‘My mum was deprived of everything that’s natural.’’

-Micheleine Kane

‘‘I just felt i had no rights, i was powerless.’’

-Margaret Kilpatrick

‘‘The discrimination was blatant for me and a real human rights abuse.’’

-Alison Walker

Funerals

Interestingly, 2 days after the event, UK Column covered the following clip on the 24 Feb 2025 show (@31 minutes in the stream). The clip was cut short excluding the last 35 seconds. Diane is a member of Common Knowledge Edinburgh, the group whom i was in contact with and sent the footage. I’m therefore suprised the other clips were not seen as important enough to be aired the following weeks.

‘‘Your mum had a small funeral..you couldn’t touch her coffin.’’

Hosptials

Protocols

‘‘A man in his 20’s who attended the cardiologist with his mother and the cardiologist during the pandemic said ‘‘i do not know whether it’s worth operating on someone like him.’’

-Eddie McConnell - Chief Executive-Down’s Syndrome Scotland

‘‘My 38 year old husband with cancer was asked FIVE TIMES in 24 hours to sign a DNR.’’

-Lianne Menzies

‘‘My brother was put on a trial and i found through his notes that the signature was’nt his it was the study investigators.’’

-Pamela Thomas

End of life visiting

‘‘She died on her own…it was the one thing we never ever wanted for her.’’

-Micheleine Kane

‘‘People were not getting into hosptials and loved ones were dying, whether it was children, husbands, wives.’’

-Kristin Duncan

‘‘Even though your mother was at end of life they didn’t give you essential visitor status so you could be with her.’’

-Marian Reynolds

‘‘We didn’t see her for three weeks..to not have the dignity in death was devastating…she died in anguish.’’

-William Scott -Retired police officer

Policies

‘‘The hospital basically put me in my place they told me i had no authority and they would do what they wanted to do.’’

-Wiliam Jolly

‘‘They withdrew his medication and there was a rapid deterioration in his condition.’’

-Caroleanne Stewart

Misclassification

‘‘I’m personally not convinced my mum had COVID.’’

-Sharon Mair-former BBC employee

‘‘They were put down as COVID deaths but you can never tell.’’

-Duncan McDonald-care home manager Haig House

‘‘COVID did not kill Craig…had he been able to access an optician..he would have had another operation and he would still be living today.’’

-Caroleanne Stewart

‘‘She was also given two other drugs that were part of an end of life protocol…i am very angry and very upset about it.’’

-Gilian Grant

‘‘When they introduced end of life care..i found out my father had been mobile…it was almost like a random decision to keep him quiet, in isolation..in a room in a comatose state.’’

-William Jolly

Care homes

Staffing

‘‘One nurse described to me it was impossible to get an allied health practitioner to come into the care home…this is a population with MULTIPLE comorbidities…the least we owned them was the ability to have their other health conditions maintained whether cancer, COPD or any other respiratory condition.’’

‘‘This restriction of clinical care was HUGLEY damaging to residents with ongoing and developing conditions and resulted in a marked deterioration in the health and wellbeing of residents…it also increased the strain on care home staff who could not obtain appropriate medical care for residents.’’

-Dr Donald Macaskill-Chief Executive-Scottish Care

‘‘Saff were going off with a sore head…we should have eight staff…some days we had four or five..six if we were lucky. Less staff meant less time with the residents.’’

-Duncan McDonald-care home manager Haig House

Isolation

'‘It was OBVIOUS the quality of life for residents had diminished to a great extent.. their conditions got worse ..they were’nt the same person they were just a number of weeks beforehand….

…There was a rapid decline in their health.’’

'‘Alot of people have died alot sooner than they otherwise would have or became alot more ill than they would have because of that isolation.'‘

Adam Stachura-Director-Age Scotland

‘‘A gentleman in a care home in Ayrshire had committed suicide, he was so upset, he normally went our walking everyday..he had been locked by that time for more than 6 months.’’

-Cathie Russell

‘‘The last zoom call i had with my father where he expressed if he couldn’t see his family he would rather be dead.’’

-Amanda Burnett- BBC producer

‘‘We had one chap (routine is so important with Dementia) and this chap went out everyday..suddenly he wasn’t able to and he died shortly afterwards. People’s health declined SERIOUSLY as a result of not being able to pursue the things that kept then ALIVE and VITAL.’’

-Jayne Burnett-former nurse and manager Visiting Friends

Window and garden visits

‘‘The garden visits were absolutely horrendous, they were extremely distressing for me and my granma.’’

Lucy Challoner

‘‘As the restrictions became even more severe they locked the window so you couldn’t even have contact with the hand…there were nails in it so that i couldn’t pull the window open.’’

-Alison Walker

Withdrawal of healthcare/end of life medication

‘‘We consulted with GPs over the phone and 9 times out of 10 regardless of what they residents symtoms were they were prescribed just in case medication.’’

-Carole Anne Currie-Principal carer, Randolph Hill, Dunblane

‘‘There was some services where all visitations just stopped …the majority of cases it moved to telephone assessment.’’

‘‘Physical assessments being missing had a HUGE impact.’’

-Scott Finnigan-Central Scotland care homes

…Lots of people who just took unwell were classed as suspected COVID without any test being carried out.’’

'‘Other health conditions didn't exist during COVID.’'

'‘If you took unwell living in a care home you were automatically considered as being COVID positive.’

-Scott Finnigan-Central Scotland care homes

‘‘It was suspected COVID or COVID related where it may have been another underlying health condition.’’

-Lissa Di Giacomo-Managing Director Oakminster healthcare

DNACPR/Powers of attorney discarded

‘‘We had heard from the solicitors there was a possiblity there was a DNR order in my grans file….when i sat with the inquiry team to give this statement my solicitor produced the DNR and it had MY NAME on it…it’s not my signature at all.’’

-Gillian Grant

‘‘A do not resuscitate had been signed and it was not discussed with me.’’

Melanie Hunter

‘‘Chilling how DNRs were applied to people…whole care homes every single resident.’’

Adam Stachura-Director-Age Scotland

Health and social care 27-28 June 2024 closing statements

To this day, unreported by both mainstream and ‘alternative’ media.

‘‘Witnesses have spoken of ambulances refusing to take care home residents to hospital.’

‘‘It is submitted it was foreseeable that a withdrawal of healthcare servies for residents would increase pressure on staff and lead to a deterioration in the health of residents.’’

-Kirstyn Burke-solicitor-Scottish Care

‘‘Concerns around the apparent misuse of DNACPR notices directly engages article two of the European convention and is a matter of grave concern.’’

‘‘Witness describe the neglect of residents and their environment. The lack of basic hygeine, issues around food safety. Residents being injured as a result of being left unattended. The extent of the deterioration may have breached the article 3 (prohibition on torturne, inhumane and degrading treatment) rights of residents.’’

‘‘No less serious..was the impact of the lockdown and the accompanying visiting bans and restrictions. Residents were suddenly cut off from family and friends….the effect particularly those with dementia of this isolation cannot be overstated..

‘‘The approach to lockdown was nothing short of a callous disregard of people’s right to family life the impact on residents mental health and physical wellbeing was devastating.’’

Shelagh McCall KC-Bereaved Relatives Group Skye

‘‘Those in care home the restrictions imposed on them reduced their quality of life and their dignity of life…to engage in wider society is one of the most fundamental human needs..it’s denial and isolation is a

…most extreme form of punishment.’’

-Simon Crabb-Solictor Care Home Relatives Scotland

Thoughts

Questions need to be asked about why this vital information is being downplayed or has been ignored altogether within popular ‘alt’ media and ‘medical freedom’ circles especially since this is an ONGOING inquiry. eg-UK Column and Commmon Knowledge clearly have access to all the above clips yet didn’t believe they were important enough to circulate more widely for discussion?

A new UK Column link to the ‘Scottish People’s COVID inquiry’ conference can be viewed here (- any mention of my substack without which the event would not even have taken place). A real shame UKC did not find the actual inquiry evidence (above and more) worthy of the same attention the past 12 months given i have been posting regular updates ever since.

NB:The mundane clip played from the inquiry is not even featured in my substack.

source : UK Column News 13th May 2024

Thanks for watching. Be in the minority and help share information from the world’s only official COVID inquiry to reveal the disturbing truth to the lockdown.

X-link 1

X-link 2

X-link 3