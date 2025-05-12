Introduction

This post was brougth to my attention. As much as i can only agree the lockdown led to catastrophic consequences i disagree the inquiry is burying inconvenient truths beneath misleading testimony. I would also disagree officialdom is blind to the ‘COVID catastrophe’. I would concede the inquiry is absolutely biased towards certain narratives, why wouldn’t it be given what’s at stake but crucial truths are being told yet are ignored by critics and this is the crux of the matter.

Inquiry evidence

As someone who has likely watched more Scottish and UK COVID inquiry testimony (+read hundreds of witness statements) than any ‘COVID’ critic in the UK i believe the bigger issue with regards to concealing the truth to the ‘pandemic’ is the failure of popular ‘outspoken’ critics like Molly (who followed my substack) and Alison to amplify and discuss the evidence that has been documented. We’ve also see even in a more open inquiry as in Scotland with rampant human rights abuses in care homes in clear violation of the ECHR confirmed this is still not deemed worthy of any articles in the press. So i ponder why not?

But if we go back to the UK COVID inquiry…

False and misleading testimony?

What has been evidenced and confirmed thus far. None of this featured in the Telegraph article.

Human Rights abused. Misuse of DNACPR notices particulary on the elderly and those with disability (the latter accounted for 60% of the ‘COVID’ deaths in 2020.) Medical discrimination on the elderly and most vulnerable. Families separated from dying loved ones at end of life in breach of advice. Legality of treatment interventions questionable due to lack of consent.

More evidence going unreported

Where are the articles, the questions, the outrage?

‘‘Midazolam and morphine were given to my mum without my consent.’’

-Martina Ferguson-UK COVID Inquiry 26 Nov 2024

‘‘Many of the people who actually developed COVID had many comorbidities and it may have been another cause that eventually led to their death.’’

- Nick Phin-Director-Public Health Scotland-UK COVID-19 Inquiry 6 Nov 2024

‘‘The only reason i took the vaccine was so that i could travel.’’

-Patricia Anne Temple, band 5 level NHS staff nurse-UK COVID-19 Inquiry 4 Nov 2024

UK COVID-19 inquiry|5 Feb 2025 Module 6 care sector

This is set to be the most important of the inquiry to date. The preliminary hearings have already spoken about:

Isolation harms (particularly upon those with Dementia)

Neglect in care homes

‘Disempowerment’ eg-Powers of attorney overridden

‘Overuse of medication’ eg-Morphine and Midazolam

‘Catastrophic’ hospital discharge policies

Misuse DNACPR notices

Human rights abused

Healthcare withdrawal for the most vulnerable eg-‘‘most basic needs unmet’’

225% increase in deaths at home March-June 2020 (England and Scotland)

Oversight and safeguarding routines abandoned

Blanket 14 day isolation rules for entering/re-entering care homes cut off medical care resulting in harm

‘Worrying’ ongoing impacts for disabled people and those in care homes (eg-restrictions now put in place for ANY infection). ‘A precedent has been set.’

Cover up?

I believe with the most important testimonies to date upcoming at UK COVID inquiry (care sector) with public hearings taking place from Monday 30 June – Thursday 31 July 2025 prominent critics distracting people away from the inquiry and the prior points noted above is itself forming part of the real COVID cover up.

The UK COVID inquiry ‘‘whitewash’’ is routinely cited by many in the ‘freedom’ space yet i would bet they have never watched many if any full sessions nor read many if any witness statements. I wrote about this previously here.

As the evidence above clearly demonstrates how is the UK inquiry burying inconvenient truths? I’d say failure to report on evidence that is how truths are buried and sadly we see the mainstream and ‘opposition’ united in doing so.

Who also critiquing the UK inquiry is actually watching the inquiry? I’ve been watching inquiries for 2 years and i see and hear a totally different picture. Truth in plain sight which calls into question the nature of ‘the pandemic’ itself.

In further support of this, in case you missed it, here is a disturbing compliation of DNACPR evidence collected by the UK inquiry. Why is this not dicussed by critics and implications thereof in print press articles instead of brandishing the whole thing a waste of money a ‘whitewash’ etc and by doing so who is that supporting? I’d say the government.

Final thoughts

My opinion is the reason Scottish and UK evidence is not amplified at all or with any consistency in prominent ‘opposition’ circles is because is because the public would start to think, wait a minute…there was no pandemic, people instead died from medical neglect etc and thereafter demand accountability. Very few popular UK critics nor even ‘alt’ media with big platforms want to go there using abundant official evidence which i find quite extraordinary and equally so that they get away with it amongst their intelligent fan base.

