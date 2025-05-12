Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

8 Comments

User's avatar
Jane's avatar
Jane
1h

I share your bewilderment, despair and outrage. It’s small consolation but your reporting will remain on substack as invaluable evidence. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by biologyphenom and others
Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
42m

I forward articles like this to MSM/COVID INQUIRY/COVID FAMILIES FOR JUSTICE/POLITICIANS/HEALTH BOARDS/MHRA/etc.

Maybe a simple black and white leaflet/poster campaign would work!?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 biologyphenom
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture