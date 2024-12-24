Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.

Introduction

Since the start of both Scottish and UK COVID inquiries both the mainstream and much of the ‘alternative’ media and many commentators (the exceptions being TNT radio, now deceased and later GB News) have been in lockstep citing both to be ''whitewashes'' and or a waste of public money. ''Key information'' being missing’ is also promoted. I’ve often wondered how many evidence sessions have media people watched or how many of the even more important witness statements have they read in full?

I suppose lucky for the ‘real truther community’ i turned my attention to firstly the Scottish inquiry, which has the impressive title of being the only official COVID inquiry IN THE WORLD to give real families a voice and has revealled in harrowing detail, the sheer scale of damage done to population health by lockdowns not ‘COVID.’

This evidence, which is now thoroughly documented and admitted under oath is truly shocking!

Highlights

I don’t see and hear alot of information being excluded, i only see extremely important information not being reported. The real cover up is surely on those that say the below (main video) is to be ignored or dismissed? I’d like to think Neil post 2024 could just amend and update this tweet a little now he is more informed.

eg-’’Both Scottish and UK COVID inquiries have uncloaked worldwide crimes against humanity of an as yet incalculable scale.’’

Also the bombshell health and social care hearings closing statements occured in Edinburgh on 27-28 June 2024, just 26 miles away from the coast guys doorstep in Stirling and Neil with a past grievance about a lack of admitted evidence vs crimes against humanity has NOT spoken about this to his large audiences on social media.

Does this sound and look like a cover up of crimes against humanity to you?

I’ll also forgive big Dave for this 17 Dec 2023 post but where are the tweets about inquiries when the required information IS revealled?

I reached out to both below vs Scottish COVID inquiry evidence many months ago and to the best of my knowledge neither covered it. In fact, i was blocked by Doc Malik from GLASGOW on X over this very matter. ‘Awake’ 'people have been very quick to dismiss the inquires and in doing so now look quite foolish.

Jim is a Scottish ‘alt’ media commentator that has also said nothing i know of about the mountains damning inquiry evidence since Nov 2023.

Into 2025

I would add, the conclusions of BOTH inquiries are heading in the wrong direction (moreso UK) because of the failure of prominent ‘opposing voices’ to acknowledge and discuss more widely what has been stated above (in main video) and is a real tragedy.

My thanks to those that have took an active interest in the Scottish inquiry in 2024.

helping to proliferate the uncut truth to the ‘COVID’ event.

Much respect to everyone who has been interested in the content from my page and especially if you share and comment. Magna est Veritas et Praevalebit.

Merry xmas!