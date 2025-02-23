Unacceptable ‘COVID sceptic’ narrative

Do not talk about care homes March-June 2020

Over the past 18 months since i started documenting the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry on substack and X (formerly) it has been very clear to me this information is being downplayed or even ignored altogether within the popular ‘medical freedom’ and ‘alternative media’ community. It was eventually acknowledged (after many months of persistence) but rarely to be highlighted again, despite this being an ONGOING inquiry. One which has CONFIRMED rampant human rights abuses within care homes and so much more from March 2020.

It was the article below, much of which i agree with, that inspired my writing here as a sort of follow up. What ‘bothered me’ was seeing the Scottish evidence excluded particularly vs claims of democide.

How can anyone as a genuine ‘COVID’ sceptic/truth seeker’ watch the following and not want to comment on or know what evidence will be revealled next?

Acceptable ‘COVID sceptic’ narrative

Please do talk about ‘COVID vaccines’ and take action

In comparison to the concerns around ‘COVID vaccines' one can clearly see where the ‘curious public’ attention has been and remains focused. I believe the following to be the top tier ‘alt’ media sites in the UK. But this can be done with similar results (even globally) vs many other influencers in this space. I recommend you play around and also repeat with mainsteam media. Are they really all so different?

If i search Conservative Woman who’s slogan is ‘Defending Freedom’ for whatever reason, 2 pages are returned on search but there are no articles on Scottish COVID inquiry testimony which has outlined the biggest human rights abuses in the UK in living memory over the last 18 months. For ‘COVID vaccines’ there are 158 pages, a topic which has received consistent coverage from February 2021 till present.

If i do the same for Daily Sceptic, who’s slogan is ‘Question Everything, Stay Sane, Live Free’ 49 articles are returned for ‘COVID vaccines’ and for some reason 6 for Scottish inquiry. There are however just 3 articles. Dr.Crofts testimony from July 2023 is noted and also the 25th October 2023 session with Shelagh McCall KC, two VERY powerful days at the inquiry…so why was curiosity not maintained thereafter? Recently added Nov 2024 was an excellent article by Gary Sidley on mask wearing using evidence i highlighted from Scottish inquiry.

Note—David Stacey’s article on 6th November 2023 states:

‘‘I have reached the conclusion that whilst Heneghan and Jefferson should continue to cover a Covid Inquiry, it is the Scottish Inquiry from which we will have most to learn. And as an Englishman who has always been happy to support the home nations when England are down and out, I have absolutely no hesitation in loudly shouting “C’mon Scotland!”

Scotland has since delivered the goods. What has David said about the inquiry since?

NB: I have also reached out to

and

for comment over Scottish inquiry evidence without reply. I also believe they have

mentioned it within their popular

. ''Trust the evidence'' but no problem ignoring what those with lived experience have said at the world's first offical undetaking of such details? Wow!

If i repeat the process for UK Column, ‘The anti-dote to mainstream media’ 30 aricles are returned for ‘COVID vaccines’ but only 3 for Scottish inquiry but no articles vs Scottish inquiry testimony on site. My former X account+1 video was covered well on the 12th August 2024 live show (again after some persistence) which i thought would then open the floodgates but as it transpired there was no real appetite for follow ups and given the material the inquiry was unveilling i thought was extraordinary! More on that here and here and here.

What about open letters?

On Hart Group i counted >46 professional letters where the public is asked to participate to help draw more attention to ‘COVID vaccine’ issues. On UKMFA i counted around >92 for sending to politicians, media, even the BMJ again mostly about ‘COVID vaccine’ concerns. There is several excellent letters on Scottish excess mortality post 2021 noting a strong association with ‘COVID vaccination’ but none using inquiry evidence to question the all but now unarguable association with excess deaths and the inhumane LOCKDOWN restrictions in place from March-June 2020.

So that’s >150 open letters for calls to action mostly on ‘covid jabs’ but no such urgency/attention to detail vs the confirmed abuses inflicted on those living in care homes and even hospitals from March 2020 which ultimately calls into question the nature of ‘the pandemic’ iself. Is that why it is avoided?

No comment

The vast majority of ‘awake’ medics in the UK have also made no comments on the Scottish inquiry evidence over the last 18 months. Only Dr’s Craig, Engler, Hinton, Cartland and Ros Jones can i recall taking an interest. To be fair, neither HART/UKMFA nor even Tess Lawrie from UK at World Council for Health cite ‘‘Human rights abuses in care homes’’ or similar as a ‘mission priority’ nor is exposing the ‘COVID’ pandemic advertised as a lie. I find that concerning given the current evidence base on top of what transpired in 2009 with the Swine Flu fiasco.

‘‘Some medical experts doubt whether this was really a pandemic at all.’’

-BBC 20th May 2010

Why is this important?

Firstly, because the Scottish COVID inquiry is the ONLY official inquiry in the world to hear directly from so many people with lived experience to reveal what really happened during lockdown. Secondly, because many in the ‘alt’ space claim they want to stop mRNA jabs and prevent more future lockdowns and so in Scotland more than enough real facts have been unveiled to support that stance.

The care homes evidence is particularly crucial as the period March-June 2020 was the root of ‘the pandemic’ claim and without more widespread exposure i’m confident nothing will change. IF exposed however, public' trust in future health emergency delcarations would likely be over for a generation. Freedom wins.

Isn’t that what the popular ‘COVID’ dissdents/groups claim to want?

Lasttly, before i get accused of ‘attacking’ people ‘being divisive’ for simply pointing out the obvious and having a passion for real truths (which i will share freely) i very much enjoy and have learned from the content provided by the above groups and the ‘COVID vaccines’ are clearly a very important issue. However i just think it’s another part of the ‘COVID’ story on how the popular ‘opposition’ ignored or (when informed) relegated the most important raw truths of the ‘COVID era’ which justified their concerns from 2020 at a time when they were called ‘conspiracy theorists’ etc. Post Scottish inquiry critics should have placed the msm ‘on notice’ with the revelations but didn’t. That’s very odd to me.

2025

To wrap up, as of 17th Feb 2025 calls to action over ‘COVID vaccines’ persist with social media accounts with the ability to reach millions highlighted to help out. No such actions were ever deployed for the now CONFIRMED human rights abuses in Scottish care homes revealled 8 months ago.

I would say the Scottish COVID inquiry has documented evidence of inconvenient truths for those in the ‘COVID sceptic’ community that believe we had a deadly pandemic of a novel respiratory pathogen responsible for the excess deaths in 2020 and that it is now clear many of these ‘outspoken voices’ would rather avoid such a discussion so any focus given has been extremely limited and therefore ‘managed’.

1. ‘‘I am a care assistant. Continuity is a massive part of residents life. And without it i agree alot of residents gave up the fight.’’

2. ‘‘As a very experienced health professional under no circumstances whatsoever it is acceptable to incarcerate innocent adults and subject them to a regime which on balance has been as deadly as Covid.’’

See more evidence here.

In 2025 one has to be asking some serious questions of their favourite critics/groups in the ‘COVID truth’ arena as to why the Scottish (and even UK inquiry evidence) has been low or even no priority for the last 18 months.

"The Scottish COVID inquiry being held up there, the official one, [they're] talking about all these things...the vaccine harms and midazolam, the use of Nice Guidelines 163, where a respiratory suppressant was prescribed.’’

-Andrew Bridgen former Conservative MP-8th Feb 2025

I do now place alot of credence in what Jacqui's Substack mentioned to

….that the Scottish inquiry is under some sort of media restriction order. See

.

Make sure to scroll my notes page for even more exclusive ‘‘whitewash’’ inquiry updates that never see the light of day!

Thanks for your attention. All feedback welcome.