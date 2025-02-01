Introduction
Final oral submission by Fiona Drysdale KC representing Scottish Ministers of the Scottish Government for Module-4 vaccines and therapeutics.
Apologies beforehand if you sit through this. I think it’s important to hear the side claiming the moral high ground. I have added links to each point below that shines a light on what is said.
Main points:
Vaccine rollout in UK fastest in the world.
In Scotland more lives were saved because of the early vaccination programme.
Vaccination allowed government to reopen society.
Vaccines gave hope to ‘potentially’ return to normal.
Thousands of deaths and disablements directly and indirectly due to COVID-19.
Vaccine deaths and disablement 'very rare.'
Clinically vulnerable continue to be effected by the virus.
Public health messaging was effective.
Disinformation an issue over the course of the pandemic.
Preparing for the next pandemic.
I am allergic to bullshit and I just came out in hives after reading that.
Next they will say the vaccine also adds 150 years to life expectancy and cures wrinkles and baldness.
Those talking points are diametrically opposite to the actuality I witnessed. The one true statement is, "THEY'RE" ready whenever the next pandemic is [ready] ...and you bes'believe, "that" batter's on time-bake like a cake in the oven. Funny but not funny.