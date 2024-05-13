biologyphenom’s Substack
Scottish COVID-19 inquiry|feature length highlights reel
A 15 minute compilation of harrowing Scottish COVID inquiry testimonies with lawyers and families. Period covered from October 2023 till May 2024.
18 hrs ago
biologyphenom
105
Scottish COVID-19 inquiry Impact hearing| Health and social care|10 May 2024 (morning session)
Today's highlights feature some truly shocking testimony from Anna and Donald McPherson in relation to DNACPR orders during lockdown.
May 12
biologyphenom
6
Scottish COVID-19 inquiry Impact hearing| Health and social care|9 May 2024 (morning session)
Today's session features Susanne Napier from UNITE testifying about the harms from face masks and the lack of confidence in COVID vaccination.
May 12
biologyphenom
5
Scottish COVID-19 inquiry Impact hearing| Health and social care|8 May 2024 (morning session)
Highlights from this session include Ms Lorraine MacKenzie representing PAMIS speaking of the harms from lockdown restrictions on her disabled son David
May 12
biologyphenom
5
Scottish COVID-19 inquiry Impact hearing | Health and social care|7 May 2024 (morning session)
Today's must watch session features Mr.Duncan McDonald a house manager from Erskine care homes.
May 10
biologyphenom
6
Scottish COVID-19 inquiry Impact hearing | Health and social care|30 April 2024 (morning session)
Highlights of today's session with GMB union member and paramedic Robert Pollock which includes the 'liberal' application of DNR orders upon the elderly
May 1
biologyphenom
13
April 2024
Scottish COVID-19 inquiry Impact hearing | Health and social care|19 April 2024 (afternoon session)
This session features the chief executive of Scottish Care Dr Donald Macaskill (his second appearance) with yet more revelations of his experiences…
Apr 27
biologyphenom
6
Scottish COVID-19 inquiry Impact hearing | Health and social care|17 April 2024
Highlights from today's session include some startling revealtions from the policy director of AGE Scotland Adam Stachura.
Apr 20
biologyphenom
6
Scottish COVID-19 inquiry Impact hearing | Health and social care|26 March 2024 (morning session)
Today's session features some truly shocking testimony from Independent Care Homes Scotland and Central Scotland care homes.
Apr 5
biologyphenom
3
Scottish COVID-19 inquiry featured on TNT Radio March-May 2024 (updated regularly)
The WORLD'S only alternative media broadcaster to cover the harrowing Scottish COVID inquiry testimonies.
Apr 2
biologyphenom
March 2024
Scottish COVID-19 inquiry Impact hearing | Health and social care|22 March 2024 (morning session)
Today's session contains comments made by the chief executive of Scottish care Dr.Donald Macaskill. Of note is clinical care withdrawal and lockdown…
Mar 31
biologyphenom
1
Scottish COVID-19 inquiry Impact hearing | Health and social care |21 March 2024 (morning session)
Highlights from today's session. Dr Iain Kennedy from the BMA Scotland who reveals surgical masks do not work to stop COVID-19.
Mar 29
biologyphenom
2
